    Kazakh President, FM discuss foreign-policy events schedule

    20:13, 11 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State was informed of the participation of the Kazakh delegation in the EU-Central Asia Ministerial Conference in Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE Informal Ministerial Gathering in Slovakia.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to intensify Kazakhstan's cooperation with strategic partners and international organizations.

    During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Beibut Atamkulov also considered the schedule of the upcoming foreign-policy events to be attended by the President.

