Kazakh President gave interview to Russian TV channels

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to TV channels of All-Russia State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company, Akorda press service reports.

Answering the questions of the journalist, the Head of State focused on the key issues of international and regional agenda, and priority directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.



The President revealed key results of the Nurly Zhol infrastructure development state program and pointed out advantages of the EAEU and Road and Belt initiative synergy.



Besides, the Kazakh leader shared his vision of further prospects for the development of global world order.



The interview will be broadcast early December this year on Russia 1 and Russia 24 channels.