  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President gave interview to Russian TV channels

    19:20, 22 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to TV channels of All-Russia State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company, Akorda press service reports. 

    Answering the questions of the journalist, the Head of State focused on the key issues of international and regional agenda, and priority directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

    The President revealed key results of the Nurly Zhol infrastructure development state program and pointed out advantages of the EAEU and Road and Belt initiative synergy.

    Besides, the Kazakh leader shared his vision of further prospects for the development of global world order.

    The interview will be broadcast early December this year on Russia 1 and Russia 24 channels.

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Mass media President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!