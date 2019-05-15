Kazakh President, Georgian PM discuss bilateral coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State congratulated Mamuka Bakhtadze on the oncoming Independence Day of Georgia and wished well-being and prosperity to the friendly Georgian nation.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan was one of the main investors of Georgian economy. In his words, the total amount of investments exceeds $450mn to date.



"We view Georgia as a friendly state. Our delegations actively interact and cooperate within international organizations. As many as 60,000 Georgians live in Kazakhstan. I believe that your visit to our country will give a fresh impetus to further collaboration between our countries," said Tokayev.







In turn, the Georgian PM pointed out traditionally warm reception from the Kazakh side and thanked President and people of Kazakhstan for a firm position in regards to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and support at the international level.



"Centuries-long ties of friendship connect our nations. I would like to emphasize the historical role and invaluable contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the strengthening of our relations," said Mamuka Bakhtadze.







The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation in trade-economic, tourism, humanitarian and investment sectors.



The sides discussed also the opportunities of boosting transit and transport communication including via the ports of Aktau and Kuryk as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.