Kazakh President gets familiar with Bolgar, Sviyazhsk revival projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev got familiar with the plans of the revival of the Town of Bolgar and the Island Town of Sviyazhsk, where the Assumption Cathedral is located, the Head of State press service reports.

Works for the preservation of the Assumption Cathedral have been done since 1954. In the 1970s and 1980s, the fresco paintings on the cathedral walls were fully explored and studied.

The present stage of the Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex preservation and revival began in the 1990s when the respective works became a part of an important governmental program of the Republic of Tatarstan.