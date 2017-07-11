Kazakh President gives instructions on military-industrial complex development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry Beibut Atamkulov today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev stressed that the ministry should develop domestic aerospace industry and military equipment for the Kazakh army based on cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements as well as ensure cyber security.



Minister Atamkulov, in turn, reported to the Head of State on the results of the ministry's work and its plans in the midterm.



According to Mr Atamkulov, the ministry gradually implements the President's address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and has already achieved results. It also pays utmost attention to technological modernization of military enterprises.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on further development of military-industrial complex and aerospace sector.