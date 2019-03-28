Kazakh President gives instructions to Industry Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on the current activity of the ministry and its plans for the nearest future.



The President of Kazakhstan paid utmost attention to the importance of efficient implementation of state and sector programs assigned to the ministry.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the problems of modernization of transport infrastructure and timely implementation of the projects of industrial development.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.