Kazakh President got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with Turkestan socioeconomic development, the Akorda press service informs.

Head of State visited the new Zhibek Zholy Park stretching over 32 ha. It was built with support of Almaty, Akmola and Karaganda regions. The presentation of a number of projects realized in the city took place at this park.

The President was briefed on the progress of construction of a new international airport of Turkestan. It will be completed and put into operation by the year-end.

Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the projects aimed at use of water resources of the region and development of Kaskasu ski resort.

Governor of Turkestan region reported on the socioeconomic situation in the city, realization of cultural projects, and attracted investments. He also told about the battle against COVID-19 and work of the situation centre.

Besides, the President surveyed the works underway at the administrative and business centre of Turkestan region.