‏Kazakh President had a number of telephone conversations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had telephone conversations with presidents of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the parties noted positive dynamics of the development of the Kazakh-Russian relations across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

They reaffirmed the two country’s firm commitment to further increasing mutually beneficial cooperation, including in overcoming COVID-19 consequences, as well as coordination through multilateral structures. Vladimir Putin asked to convey New Year’s greetings and wishes to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

In conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two expressed satisfaction for the progressive deepening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership based on strong ties of brotherhood and good neighborliness.

Highly commending the outcomes of the current year, the Heads of state stressed the importance of further joint efforts to expanding political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as regional cooperation in Central Asia. President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged New Year’s greetings and good wishes.

During the talks with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakhstan President gave a positive assessment to the current level of interstate cooperation, which demonstrates high rates of development. Tajikistan President stressed that both countries are allies in the international arena and noted the interest in building up bilateral cooperation in all areas. The two presidents also exchanged New Year’s greetings.