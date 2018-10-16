Kazakh President hails Aktobe region authorities’ work

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - During his working visit to Aktobe region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev appreciated the Governor's work in implementing the instructions and state-of-the-nation addresses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State visited Asem Educational Center and the Energy Efficiency Center and then summed up his visit.

"Specific steps are being taken in Aktobe region to fulfill my Addresses, in particular, the last one, which is aimed at the well-being of our country. Under the 7-20-25 Program, housing is under construction, and the first borrowers have already obtained apartments. Social facilities, sports and cultural ones, are being very actively built in the region. Housing construction is also active, the regional economy is growing by 5 percent, and this is the best indicator. We visited this school, and, yesterday, DaruZharygy eye clinic equipped with modern equipment. I positively assess the work done by the governor, heads of districts, and executive authorities," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As the Head of State said, gasification of settlements is underway and roads are being constructed in the region. However, there are issues to be resolved.

"According to the State-of-the-Nation Address, the lowest wage in the country will go up one-and-a-half times. This will increase the welfare of several thousand people. But, in order to improve welfare as a whole, it is necessary to work," the President said, hailing the work being done by Governor Berdybek Saparbayev.