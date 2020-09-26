Kazakh President held meetings with members of National Council of Public Trust

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Trust under the President Kairat Zholdybayuly and Andrey Chebotarev.

At the meeting with public figure Kairat Zholdybayuly, pressing issues of demographic policy, spiritual and moral education of the younger generation and the development of children’s literature in Kazakhstan were discussed, the Akorda press service reports.

Director of the Centre for Contemporary Research «Alternativa» Andrey Chebotarev expressed support for the President’s initiatives announced in the State of the Nation Address. In particular, he noted the importance of holding direct elections of rural mayors, which will be another step in the process of political transformation of the country. In addition, during the meeting they touched upon proposals for further development of local self-government, improvement of the state strategic planning system, creation and operation of Property Owners’ Associations.