Kazakh President highlights KIMEP Universty’s effectiveness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with President of KIMEP University Chan Young Bang, the press service of Akorda informed.

At the meeting, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was informed of KIMEP University's current activities and the implementation of its development plans.

The Head of State underscored the university's educational effectiveness in preparing skilled professionals for the needs of the modern economy.

"The university was established in 1992. Over the years, about 12,000 students have graduated from the university. Presently, faculty members from across the world are working there. 2,109 students have enrolled in 29 educational programs on a fee-paying basis," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, Chan Young Bang said that 93 percent of the university graduates are employed within 6 months after graduation.

The President of KIMEP University also emphasized that this year the Independent Agency for Quality Assurance in Education has recognized the educational institution as the best in terms of developing science and innovations.