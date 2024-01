ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has hoisted today the country's main ensign in the capital city, Astana, at the Atameken ethnic and memorial complex.

The national flag of Kazakhstan is flying high in the heart of Astana at the 111 meters elevation.



The President of Kazakhstan is expected to award shoulder straps to 12 best-performing cadets of different military universities and academies.