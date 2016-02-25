Kazakh President holds meeting with EEC board chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Tigran Sargsyan, chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Akorda informs.

During the meeting the parties have discussed the issues of development of the Eurasian Economic Union, deepening of economic relations with third countries, as well as the overall strategy of action of the EEU member states in the global market.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that membership in the integration association implies not only using of possibilities but the need for a contribution to its development.

Tigran Sargsyan noted that the position of Kazakhstan's President on the overall development strategy of the Eurasian Economic Community is of fundamental importance. He also expressed confidence that in the year of Kazakhstan's chairmanship integration processes will be given a new impetus to the development.

Mr. Sargsyan said that the EEU bodies were instructed to scrutinize Kazakhstan President's address to the heads of the Union states.

It should be noted that the Head of State was informed about the main directions of the Board's current activity.