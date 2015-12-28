Kazakh President holds meeting with leadership of Defense Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The roundtable was also attended by Head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin and Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev. The meeting has discussed the results of the activities of the armed forces in 2015 aimed at strengthening the country's defense capacity and enhancing the combat readiness of troops. The President of Kazakhstan noted that despite the difficulties in the world economy and in international politics our country has steadily developed appropriate anti-crisis strategy. The Head of State stressed the gradual implementation of such programs as Nurly Zhol, industrial-innovative development program and the five institutional reforms. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the important role of the army in the prevention and neutralization of military and terrorist threats. In addition, the Supreme Commander said that the armed forces should take into account new trends of armed conflicts, continue improving the level of professional, as well as military and moral-psychological training. At the end of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev set a number of tasks aimed at the development of the armed forces in 2016. Head of State congratulated the ministry on the upcoming holiday and handed line officers keys to new staff cars.