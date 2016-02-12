Kazakh President holds meeting with Olzhas Suleimenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Olzhas Suleimenov, writer and public figure, Kazinform refers to Akorda Twitter account.

The sides have discussed the key areas of Kazakhstan's activities in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Besides, there were reviewed the issues of preparation for the upcoming events in the framework of the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev's decree on Semipalatinsk nuclear test site closure.

The Head of State stressed the importance of promoting the principles of peace and security at the international level.

In turn, Olzhas Suleimenov drew attention to the need to combine efforts of states, non-governmental organizations, and civil initiatives in the global anti-nuclear movement.

