Kazakh President holds meeting with SCO Defense Ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Ministers of Defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, Akorda press-service reports.

The meeting was attended by the Defense Ministers of Kazakhstan - Saken Zhassuzakov, China - Chang Wanquan, Russia - Sergey Shoygu, Tajikistan - Mirzo Sherali, Uzbekistan - Qobul Berdiyev, Chief of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan Rayimberdi Duishenbiyev and SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov.

In his welcoming speech, the Head of State highlighted the importance of the defense ministers meeting ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the Expo 2017 International Exhibition to be held in Astana.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has gained the reputation of a serious regional association that was established to address the issues of economic cooperation between the states close to each other in cultural, territorial and historical terms", said the President of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the fact that 15 years have passed since the adoption of the Shanghai Charter, and a lot of collaborative work has been done within that period of time.

"Two large countries, India and Pakistan, are expected to become the members of our organization during the upcoming meeting of the Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States Heads. Thus, the SCO unites nearly 40 percent of the entire Earth population. The main thing is to maintain ‘Shanghai spirit' based on solving all the arising issues through consensus", the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the need to strengthen the economic component in activities of the organization. "The SCO's positive dynamics is currently attributable to the development of the New Silk Road program. This program is supported by all members of the organization, primarily by Kazakhstan that closely neighbors the People's Republic of China", Nazarbayev concluded.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State noted that the defense ministries' activity should be in line with the SCO economic integration.