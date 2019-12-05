Kazakh President holds talks with ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – As part of his official visit to Germany Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Within the framework of the meeting, the sides touched upon the opportunities to expand Kazakh-German cooperation and strengthen business ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that Germany is the 4th largest economy in the world and only the 12th in terms of volume of investment into Kazakhstan’s economy. Kazakhstan, according to him, wants to offer exclusive preferences to German businessmen who will come to the country as investors. Kazakhstan has the special economic zones in place where such preferences and good conditions can be offered.

Gerhard Schröder, in turn, commended measures taken in Kazakhstan to attract investors and shared his thoughts and suggestions on the implementation of joint business projects. He believes Kazakhstan should pay attention not only to large German companies, but also look into the potential of SMEs.