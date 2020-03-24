Kazakh President holds telephone conversation with Head of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, on March 24, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Akorda reported.

The Head of State praised the decisive and organized actions of the Chinese leadership to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

«The entire world is convinced of the huge potential of Chinese medicine and the high professionalism of Chinese medical staff. In general, under your leadership, China has demonstrated the great potential of a centralized management system and its ability to effectively resolve crisis situations,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reiterated that Kazakhstan intends to continue to follow the course of strengthening the strategic partnership. In his opinion, in this context, the Declaration on long-term and comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China signed in September last year in Beijing is of great importance.

«I am convinced that such cooperation between our neighboring countries corresponds to the primordial interests of the peoples of Kazakhstan and China. We should continue to make efforts to create mutually beneficial, mutually acceptable projects in the economic and humanitarian fields,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes.

The President expressed satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the CICA, as well as noted the special importance of cooperation on the further implementation of the Great Silk Road concept within the «One Belt, One Road» megaproject.

Xi Jinping, in turn, said that the spread of the coronavirus has become an unprecedented test for all countries. China has made a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic. But the final victory, according to the Chinese leader, has not yet been achieved, and additional efforts must be made to completely eliminate the risk of a secondary outbreak of the epidemic. President XI Jinping thanked the people of Kazakhstan and its leadership for China's concrete support in the fight against coronavirus: «You have fully demonstrated the eternity of the proverb – «a friend is known in trouble«. For its part, China is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan with medical products.

The head of the Chinese state praised the leadership qualities of the President of Kazakhstan in the emergency situation and called the measures taken by him decisive and timely.

According to XI Jinping, the pandemic does not recognize national borders and is spreading rapidly around the world, so the concept of «Humanity with a single historical destiny« is particularly relevant. In accordance with this concept, all States should join their efforts for the prosperity of the entire international community.

»Epidemics come and go, and friendship and cooperation are eternal values,« the Chinese President said.

In his opinion, China and Kazakhstan can increase cooperation in all areas, primarily in such important areas as Finance, industrial and digital technologies.

At the end of the talks, XI Jinping asked to convey greetings and best wishes of Elbasy to Nursultan Nazarbayev.