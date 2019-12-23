Kazakh President holds telephone talks with Tajik counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Tajik counterpart for congratulations on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

During the conversation the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan noted the ongoing development of bilateral relations in almost all areas. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that both countries are constructively interacting in the international arena.

Discussing the prospects for further strengthening mutual partnership the heads of states agreed to meet in Nur-Sultan in 2020.