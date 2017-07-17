Kazakh President honored with Spain's Order of Isabella the Catholic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded the Order of Isabella the Catholic today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Ana Pastor awarded the Order to Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev on behalf of King Felipe VI of Spain.



During the awarding ceremony, President Nazarbayev thanked Felipe VI of Spain and Ana Pastor for such high award, praising trust-based and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Spain.



"We have longstanding ties with the Kingdom of Spain since the first days of independence. We've built trust-based bilateral relationship and Kazakhstan has felt Spain's support all these years. Felipe VI of Spain visited Kazakhstan with an official visit and participated in the unveiling ceremony of Astana EXPO-2017. It was a huge honor for us," the Kazakh President added.







Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is committed to continue fruitful cooperation with Spain in politics and various sectors of economy.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev conveyed the words of genuine gratitude and wished Felipe VI of Spain success in his work for the benefit of the Spanish people.