Kazakh President honors memory of Brussels terror attacks victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev laid flowers at the Malbec metro station in memory of those killed in the terror attacks in Brussels on March 22.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Kazakh President spoke to Guy Vanhengel, Minister of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, and expressed his condolences on the occasion of the tragedy.

The Kazakh leader stressed that ‘Kazakhstan condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and mourns together with the Belgian people'. "I wish those injured the speediest recovery, and to families of those killed - to overcome this tragedy," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

Recall that over 300 people were injured and 35 killed in a series of terror attacks in the Belgian capital on March 22.