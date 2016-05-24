Kazakh President, IMF Chief discussed key trends in development of global financial-economic system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with IMF Chief Christine Lagarde in Astana, Akorda press service informs.

The parties discussed the main areas of the Kazakhstan-IMF cooperation as well as the key trends in development of the global financial-economic system.

N.Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the decision to hold the IMF Regional Conference in Kazakhstan ahead of the Astana Economic Forum.

The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan collaborates with the IMF since the year of gaining its independence.

“The experts of the Fund provided great technical and financial assistance to us. Kazakhstan’s economy experiences uneasy period today due to several factors, such as oil prices fall, late implementation of structural reforms as well as the situation related to Russia and economic situation in China. Despite this, we have prevented further decline of GDP and ensured its positive dynamics, which we hope to preserve in 2016. For six years, our republic has been implementing the measures to lower our dependence on raw materials,” said N.Nazarbayev.

In turn, Christine Lagarde expressed hope for successful holding of the Regional Conference which will be attended for the first time by heads of economic blocs of the governments of several countries.

Ms. Lagarde thanked N.Nazarbayev for the partnership with the IMF. According to her, the Fund will keep providing all required assistance to Kazakhstan.

Besides, the IMF Chief noted that the Fund backs Kazakhstan’s initiatives on reforming the economic, industrial and infrastructure development of the country.