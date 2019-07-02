Kazakh President inaugurates AIFC international Arbitration Centre

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn inauguration ceremony of the AIFC international Arbitration Centre and the Court premises, Kazinform reports.

The opening ceremony of the premises of the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre took place as part of the Astana Finance Days. The premises are called after one of the biys, Tole Biy.



The President expressed gratitude to Chief Justice of the AIFC Court Lord Woolf, Chairman of the AIFC International Arbitration Centre Barbara Dohmann QC for their personal contribution to the foundation of the Court and Centre.



The AIFC Court is separate and independent from judicial system of Kazakhstan.



The AIFC International Arbitration Centre provides an independent alternative to court litigation acting up to the best international standards to settle civil and commercial disputes at the AIFC.