    Kazakh President inks decree on awarding state prizes

    09:10, 15 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree awarding state prizes to people for significant contribution to socio-economic and cultural development of the country.

    Among the awardees are prominent figures of culture, science, education, health care, representatives of the production sector, business, law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes, and veterans of labor. According to the press service of Akorda, the list of awardees will be published in the local press.

