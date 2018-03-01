Kazakh President inks decree on military discharge and conscription

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Decree «On the military discharge of the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription, and the regular conscription of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan for military service in March-June and September-December 2018», Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In accordance with subparagraph 11 of paragraph 2 of Article 5 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan» dated 7th January 2005 and Article 31 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Military Service and Status of Servicemen» dated 16th February 2012, President Nursultan Nazarbayev resolved:

1. To discharge the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription, from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2018.

2. To conscript males aged eighteen to twenty-seven, who are not entitled to draft deferment or exemption, into the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in March-June and September-December 2018.

3. The local executive bodies are to organize and ensure the military conscription of citizens in March-June and September-December 2018 through the respective local military authorities.

4. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan are to organize financial and logistics support for the transportation of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan conscripted into the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for military service, and the military discharge of the servicemen, who have served the established period of military conscription.

5. This Decree shall enter into effect on the day of its first official publication.