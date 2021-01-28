Kazakh President inks decree to establish Financial Monitoring Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the decree on the measures for the further improvement of the public administration system of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Under Article 44 of the Kazakh Constitution the Head of State decreed to establish the Financial Monitoring Agency as the State body subordinate and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, taking over the role and mandates of the Finance Ministry in combating the legalization (laundering) of proceeds, obtained by criminal means, financing of terrorism, as well as in preventing, revealing economic and financial crimes.

The decree takes effect on the date of its signature.