Kazakh President instructs Government to conduct full audit of budget programs
11:46, 30 November 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Government to conduct full audit of all budget programs.
"I have a principled position - we should stop using financial resources of the National Fund for current expenses. I instruct the Government to conduct full audit of all budget programs," said Nursultan Nazarbayev delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Palace of Independence.