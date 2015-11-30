  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President instructs Government to conduct full audit of budget programs

    11:46, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed the Government to conduct full audit of all budget programs.

    "I have a principled position - we should stop using financial resources of the National Fund for current expenses. I instruct the Government to conduct full audit of all budget programs," said Nursultan Nazarbayev delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Palace of Independence.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2016 President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!