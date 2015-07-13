Kazakh President instructs law-enforcement agencies to ensure security at all stages of preparation and holding of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed law-enforcement agencies to ensure security at all stages of preparation and holding of "EXPO-2017", the press service of Akorda reported.

President noted that law enforcement authorities of the country have to prepare for the exhibition. Head of State instructed the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Committee, the Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar" to take comprehensive measures to ensure security at all stages of preparation for the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".