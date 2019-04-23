Kazakh President instructs on further development of W Kazakhstan region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed of the main indicators of socioeconomic development of the region and what measures had been taken to improve the life of people in the region following the instructions given earlier.



At the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized it is important to ensure low-income families with many children with affordable and qualitative housing. Utmost attention was paid to the problems of water supply and improvement of road and transport infrastructure.



The President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions on further development of Uralsk and West Kazakhstan region at the end of the meeting.