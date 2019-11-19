Kazakh President instructs to reconstruct Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State visited the metropolitan Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute, Kazinform reported citing the President’s Twitter account.

«I have visited the metropolitan Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Institute. A lot of work is being done here to protect people's health and introduce new technologies. However, the outdated building does not meet the requirements of the time. I instructed the Government to resolve the issue of the clinic’s reconstruction and building of a new unit», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitter account reads.