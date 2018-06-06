Kazakh President introduces new FIC members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has introduced today in Astana new members of the Foreign Investors' Council (FIC) due to personnel changes.

"The new members of the Council are Neil Duffin, the President at ExxonMobil Production Company, Andrei Belyaninov, the Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank, Marco Mariotti, the President of Eastern Europe Region at Philip Morris International, Inc., and Shigeru Yamazoe, Director, Marubeni Corporation," the Head of State said addressing the 31st sitting of the Foreign Investors' Council.