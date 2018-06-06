  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President introduces new FIC members

    12:40, 06 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has introduced today in Astana new members of the Foreign Investors' Council (FIC) due to personnel changes.

    "The new members of the Council are Neil Duffin, the President at ExxonMobil Production Company, Andrei Belyaninov, the Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank, Marco Mariotti, the President of Eastern Europe Region at Philip Morris International, Inc., and Shigeru Yamazoe, Director, Marubeni Corporation," the Head of State said addressing the 31st sitting of the Foreign Investors' Council.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Foreign investments President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!