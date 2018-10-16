Kazakh President invites Finland to join AIFC

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited Finnish companies to work at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and in the sphere of tourism, Kazinform reports.

As the President stated, the Astana International Financial Centre has started working at the EXPO 2017. All the AIFC participants are provided with tax rebates up to 50 years, relaxed currency, visa and labour requirements. The Shanghai Stock Exchange and NASDAQ took part in developing the high technology AIFC stock exchange.



"The AIFC has all opportunities to become the regional center for the development of green, Islamic and innovative financial tools. I would like to invite the Finnish companies to take part in its work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The President has also noted that Kazakhstan attached great attention to the development of tourism. The tourism industry development concept is being developed. Development of hunting, fishing, cultural, educational and medical tourism are promising directions for promoting bilateral cooperation. Natural advantages and wide experience of the Finnish companies in the sphere of tourism would benefit both countries," President Nazarbayev resumed.



As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Finland for an official visit. The Head of State and President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö will have talks and take part in the business forum.