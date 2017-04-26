Kazakh President invites King of Saudi Arabia to OIC Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 26, 2017, during the visit to Riyadh, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov was received by King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Minister Abdrakhmanov extended President Nursultan Nazarbayev's invitation to King Salman to attend the first OIC Summit on Science and Technologies scheduled to be held in Astana on September 10-11, 2017. According to the Kazakh diplomat, participation of King Salman as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the leader of one of the largest countries in the Islamic world will add to the successful holding of the summit.



King Salman, in turn, thanked Kairat Abdrakhmanov for the invitation which he said he would consider. In his words, Saudi Arabia sees Kazakhstan as close and important country relations with which should be developed and strengthened.



The Saudi King praised the importance of the Syrian talks in Astana for the establishment of peace and security in Syria and commended the Kazakh leader's contribution to international efforts in that respect.



Minister Abdrakhmanov reiterated the Kazakh side's commitment to further strengthening of mutually profitable cooperation with Riyadh and thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting its international initiatives, including construction of Astana city and participation in the upcoming EXPO-2017 event.



In conclusion, King Salman conveyed his wishes of good health, happiness and further success to President Nazarbayev and of prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.