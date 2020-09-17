Kazakh President invites new PM of Japan to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga on the occasion of his election, the Akorda press service.

The President of Kazakhstan wished him success in all undertakings aimed the development of the country and prosperity of the people of Japan and further raising the country’s standing in the world community.

To strengthen the current strategic partnership between the two nations the Head of State invited Yoshihide Suga to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.