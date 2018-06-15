Kazakh President invites Russia, Tatarstan for participation in AIFC

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Making a speech at the Kazan Federal University, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev elaborated on the work being done in our country for the opening of the Astana International Financial Centre, Kazinform reports.

"In 2017, we successfully held the EXPO International Specialized Exhibition "Future Energy". Now, the Astana International Financial Centre will open on the site of this exhibition next month. AIFC embodies the best models of the world's top financial centers," the Head of State said.

As the Kazakh leader said, AIFC will be guided by English common law, and English will be the Center's official language.

"As of today, all major financial centers have registered. The participants are the Shanghai Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, an American stock exchange," the President of Kazakhstan underlined.

"We invite both Russia and Tatarstan to participate in this landmark event," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.