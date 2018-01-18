Kazakh President is participating in UN Security Council meeting (live)

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The meeting of the UN Security Council chaired by the President of Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has begun, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The theme of the UN Security Council meeting is "The non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures". The theme was proposed by Kazakhstan under the Presidency over the Security Council and was supported by all members of the Council. The document is based on the Manifesto "The World. 21st Century" and "Kazakhstan's conceptual vision of strengthening the global partnership for building a safe, just and prosperous world" dd. January 6, 2017. During the debate, the sides will discuss the crucial issues of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. These issues will be considered as part of the work to strengthen confidence-building measures.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, and other officials are participating in the meeting.







Recall that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Washington on January 16 for an official visit. In the White House, Nursultan Nazarbayev held a narrow-format meeting with his U.S. President Donald Trump. Then, it was followed by negotiations in an extended format. The Kazakh President also met with representatives of the American business community on a roundtable that resulted in signing over 20 agreements totaling $7 billion.