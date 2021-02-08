Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Madina Abylkassymova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the results of the country’s financial market development in 2020 and priority tasks for 2021. Abylkassymova noted that despite pandemic small and medium business lending grew by 7.1% up to KZT 4.2 trln, including due to extension of state business support measures.

She also added that since January 1 the country introduced licensing of activities of all micro lenders, including pawn brokers, and online lending companies to ensure their accountability, transparency and responsibility.

The Head of State drew attention to the need to provide stability of the banking sector. The head of the agency reported on some banks rehabilitation measures.

Following the meeting the President gave certain tasks to ensure financial stability, introduce risk-oriented control at the financial market, strengthen protection of consumers, and develop capital market.