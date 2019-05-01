Kazakh President, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Sauat Mynbayev, CEO at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC, the Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated the current state and prospects of the country's railway industry. Mynbayev reported on the results of the company's activity for the first quarter of 2019 and further plans, and the main directions of realization of the Road Map.

Tokayev stressed the need to take measures aimed at development of railway services. He prioritized further modernization of railways, building transport and logistics, transit potential. Following the results of the meeting the Head of State gave certain tasks.