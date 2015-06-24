Kazakh President, King of Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Akorda's press service reports.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated President Nazarbayev on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and wished the people of Kazakhstan further prosperity and wellbeing. The leaders of the two countries discussed priority directions of the Kazakhstani-Saudi partnership, noting high level of political dialogue and fruitful cooperation within the framework of international organizations. Besides, the interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of further expansion of commercial, economic and investment cooperation. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed confidence that the bilateral relations based on longstanding ties of friendship and mutually profitable cooperation will further serve the interests of the friendly people of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.