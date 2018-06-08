Kazakh President lays floral wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has laid today a floral wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The Monument to the People's Heroes is a ten-story obelisk that was erected as a national monument of the People's Republic of China to the martyrs of revolutionary struggle during the 19th and 20th centuries. It weighs over 10,000 tons and contains about 17,000 pieces of marble and granite from Qingdao, Shandong Province, and the nearby Fangshan District.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.