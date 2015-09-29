Kazakh President, Luxembourg PM met in NY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is participating in the UN General Assembly's 70th jubilee session in New York, met with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

As the Akorda press service reports, the parties touched upon a variety of issues of bilateral relations and strengthening Kazakhstan-EU cooperation. The Head of State expressed readiness of Kazakhstan to strengthen mutually beneficial relations with Luxembourg. N.Nazarbayev congratulated also X.Bettel on chairmanship in the European Union and expressed hope that the newly signed agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU would be ratified soon. The Luxembourg Prime Minister thanked for warm reception during his trip to Astana and emphasized success of the Astana Economic Forum which had brought together authoritative guests for discussing the most important issues of development.