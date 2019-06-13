Kazakh President meets Afghan counterpart in Bishkek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Bishkek, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Kazakh Leader welcomed his Afghan counterpart and noted a high level of the bilateral cooperation as well as close interaction in a multilateral format.



"Mr. President, I am pleased to meet you in Bishkek within the SCO Summit. Our countries have reached significant progress in their cooperation. I expect new, positive results from the expansion of our interaction," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





In turn, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani thanked the Kazakh President for the opportunity to meet and congratulated him on his win in the Presidential Election and inauguration. The Afghan leader stressed that the choice of the nation of Kazakhstan confirmed continuity of the country's strategic course.



Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Mohammad Ashraf Ghani success in his further work.