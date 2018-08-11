Kazakh President meets CEO of DP World

AKTAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, the press service of Akorda reports.

At the meeting, the Head of State highlighted DP World's achievements in the field of freight transportation and logistics.

"You manage 78 terminals in the world, you operate in 42 countries in 6 continents. Your experience is very important for us, we are ready to work together," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned the conditions being created in Kazakhstan to encourage investment and told about the advantages of the free economic zone of Kuryk Port.

"We have built a new road. We have two border crossings through Alashankou and Khorgos. In view of this, we cover the entire volume of freight transportation from the provinces of East China through Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Russia, the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to Europe," the Head of State underlined.

In turn, the head of the company congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the launch of the Kuryk Port multimodal terminal and thanked for the opportunities Kazakhstan has created for the operations of transnational carriers.

"I would like to once again highly appreciate your efforts. The implementation of this project is, truly, a kind of miracle. Because without investments in infrastructure it is impossible to achieve success in the economy, not only in Kazakhstan but also in the region. Based on our goals and the needs of our customers, we are interested in working in the port of Aktau," said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

Concluding the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan wished the head of DP World company further success along the way of mutually advantageous cooperation.