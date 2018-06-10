Kazakh President meets Mongolian counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting today with his Mongolia Counterpart, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, in Qingdao, China, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, the Kazakh Leader congratulated Khaltmaagiin Battulga on winning the presidential election and expressed the readiness of the Kazakh side to develop cooperation on all fronts.

"This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Mongolia. This document plays an essential role in the consistent development of relations between our countries, which have centuries-old traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, Khaltmaagiin Battulga thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his congratulations on his election as the President of Mongolia and on the occasion of his birthday.

"I pay careful attention to your work and I know you have created a new capital - the city of Astana. I used to look a lot into Kazakhstan's experience when I was the Minister of Construction of Mongolia. We are also exploring the possibility of building Maidar City near our capital Ulaanbaatar," said the President of Mongolia.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President pointed out that, first of all, it is necessary to give a boost to the cooperation between the two countries, and also stressed that Kazakhstan supports Mongolia's willingness to participate in the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.