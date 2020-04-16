Kazakh President meets with area defense brigade military

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Nur-Sultan city area defense brigade military inducted for military training and surveyed technical readiness of the Armed Forces and city administration to ensure state of emergency in the country, the Akorda reports.

Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev reported on the special military training progress, technological and military infrastructure to fight coronavirus pandemic. Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov reported on the epidemiological situation, measures taken to provide people with food, medical protective equipment, to carry out disinfection.

The Head of State urged to pay great attention to ensuring large-scale disinfection, first of all, in large cities. The President stressed the need to observe all requirements of the state of emergency.