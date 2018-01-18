Kazakh President meets with heads of Nasdaq, Goldman Sachs and ExxonMobil

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a number of meetings in New York, the Akorda press service reports.

During his meeting with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq, Adena Friedman, the Head of State welcomed the exchange's decision to participate in the Astana International Financial Center, noting that Nasdaq's involvement in the new financial center should incentivize other major players to develop cooperation with the AIFC.

In turn, Adena Friedman praised Kazakhstan's efforts in terms of establishing a new international financial center in Eurasia.

The sides noted the importance of long-term partnership for the formation of a positive investment climate in Kazakhstan.

While in New York, the Head of State also met with the President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Harvey Schwartz.





The sides discussed further cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center and Goldman Sachs. The Head of State told his interlocutor about the work that has done in terms of establishing and launching the international financial center.

During his meeting with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ExxonMobil, Darren W. Woods, Kazakh President highly praised the well-established partnership between Kazakhstan and ExxonMobil in developing Tengiz and Kashagan fields in Kazakhstan.





In turn, Darren W. Woods congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's presidency in UNSC.