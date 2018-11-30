Kazakh President meets with members of children's patriotic clubs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with members of the republican social association Children and youth's military-patriotic movement Zhas Sarbaz at the military and patriotic centre, Kazinform reports.

The President surveyed there the works by the Grekov studio of military artists depicting the modern army of Kazakhstan and the role of the Commander-in-Chief in building the Armed Forces, and Orbulak battle diorama using visual effects.



The meeting was held on the eve of the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan. Three years ago, Head of State - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the opening of the cultural centre of the Armed Forces, the National Military and Patriotic Centre.



The President was briefed on the work of the Zhas Sarbaz military-patriotic movement. The uniform of the members of the Zhas Sarbaz movement was presented there. It is noteworthy, the meeting gave a start to establishing affiliates in the regions.