Kazakh President meets with State Guard Service senior staff

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the key administrative personnel of the State Guard Service, the Akorda press service reports.

The President introduced the newly appointed chief of the State Guard Service, Anuar Sadykulov, to the staff.



The Head of State got familiarized with the report of the State Guard Service chief on priorities of the state protection system development of Kazakhstan and approved the approaches proposed.



"The State Guard Service is a vitally important organization. The Service is set special missions and the state protection problems will be paid great attention to. We hope that you will show utmost dedication to the tasks set and complete professionalism," the Head of State said.



The President got familiarized with the operation headquarters, offices and structures of the State Guard Service and gave certain tasks for further development of the Service activities.