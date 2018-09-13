Kazakh President meets with Turkish captains of industry

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with captains of industry of Turkey during his official visit to the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting were heads of 25 Turkish companies comprising 15% of Turkish economy. Those companies work in large sectors of economy, particularly agriculture and food industry, geology and mining industry, chemical and textile industry, engineering, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.



"You know that Kazakhstan and Turkey relations are based on friendship, brotherhood and mutual trust. Since attaining independence, Kazakhstan has been maintaining close relations with Turkey. We will never forget how supportive Turkey has been all this time. Turkey is one of Kazakhstan's top 10 strategic partners," President Nazarbayev emphasized during the meeting.



President reminded that in 2017 the two-way trade had demonstrated a 27% growth and totaled over $2 billion. In the 1H of 2018 it made $820 million. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, over the years of independence Turkey has invested over $3 billion in Kazakhstan, while Kazakhstan has invested $940 million in Turkey.



"Some 2,000 enterprises with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan in chemical industry, engineering, construction materials sphere, mining industry and more. Anadolu, Yildirim, Urker, Abdi Ibrahim and many more are among the largest partners of our country," the Kazakh leader noted.



The Head of State also mentioned the New Synergy program had been launched by Kazakhstan and Turkey in 2012 in an attempt to boost and support businessmen of the two countries.



"We launched this program during President Erdogan's visit to Kazakhstan. 23 projects to the tune of $800 million were launched as part of the program," he stressed.



President Nazarbayev pointed out that the two nations had inked 24 documents worth $1.7 billion at the Kazakh-Turkish Investment Forum in Ankara on September 12.



"This is a bright example of trust and cooperation. Kazakhstan is always keen to further develop economic cooperation," he added.