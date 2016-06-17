  • kz
    Kazakh President met with CEO of Sistema Joint-Stock Financial Corporation V.Evtushenkov

    14:06, 17 June 2016
    Photo: None
    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with CEO of the JSC Sistema Joint-Stock Financial Corporation Vladimir Evtushenkov in Saint Petersburg, Akorda press service informs.

    The parties discussed the ways of development of mutually beneficial cooperation in energy and petrochemistry sectors.

    Besides, the meeting discussed the prospects of implementation of a number of joint investment projects. 

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
